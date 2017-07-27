Ellwood, Alexander Lathrop, Age: 49, Rumson

Alexander Lathrop Ellwood, 49, passed over into eternal life on Tuesday, July 18 after a lengthy illness. Alex was a graduate of Rumson Country Day School, St. Georges School in Rhode Island, Duke University and received his MBA from Vanderbilt University.

He had many extra curricular interests working for a Trade organization in Trenton and two years in Washington DC for the Union County Congressional Representative. He delighted his children when he became a student at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York. Prior to his illness Alex wanted very much to become an Episcopal Priest and he was studying until recently as a student at General Seminary in New York City.

Alex had a wonderful sense of humor and a great intelligence. He will be remembered with incredible love by his mother, Elizabeth Ellwood; his children, Benjamin and Natalie; his sisters, Deborah Ellwood and Sarah Opler; his brother-in-law, Eddie Opler; and his five nieces and nephews, Arthur Ellwood and Sophie, Chloe, Phoebe and Teddy Opler.

Thompson Memorial Home was in charge of arrangements.