Ennis, Lena, Age: 93, Hazlet

Lena Ennis, 93, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 7 at her daughter’s home in Aberdeen. She was born Lena Landi on November 26, 1923 in Newark, where she grew up. In her early 20s, she married Genaro Genovese and they started their lives in East Orange, before settling in Hazlet to raise their family. In 1967 Genaro passed away and 10 years later, Lena married Joseph Ennis and they moved to Red Bank. Recently, she returned to Hazlet.

She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Mildred (Monaca) Landi; her first husband and father of her children, Genaro Genovese; her second husband, Joseph Ennis; her daughters, Maria Genovese and Nancy Smith; and her five dear brothers. Lena is survived by her beloved and devoted children, Vita Pipitone of Union Beach, Marilyn Cox and her husband Peter of Milton, Delware, Jean Tweedy of Hazlet and Lisa Briguglio and her husband, Gregory of Cliffwood. She is also survived by her stepson, Michael Ennis and his wife Bobbie of Old Bridge; 18 cherished grandchildren; and 17 adored great-grandchildren.

