Esparra, Maria T., Age: 89, New York

Maria T. Esparra, 89 of New York, passed away peacefully with her family by her side May 14. She was born in Coamo, Puerto Rico; she met her husband Guillermo Esparra Sr. whom she married in 1950. They lived in New York City, raising their family.

Maria spent her life taking care of her family. If they need anything she was there for them. Maria is the devoted mother of Guillermo Esparra Jr., Serena Esparra and Alma Enid Esparra. She is the loving sister of Priscilla Santiago. Maria is survived by her grandchildren, Adam Esparra, Patrick Charles Olivero, Crystal Lee Hackett, Hasina Amber Habashzada and Justin Ray Habashzada. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Lucas F. Olivero, Arya M. Olivero, Keith B. Hackett and Collin R. Hackett.

Maria had many joys in life, some of which were singing, cooking, caring for others, dogs and sewing. Of all her joys it was her family that made her shine brightest. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.

A Mass of Christian Burial took place May 18 at St. Mary’s Chapel. Interment to followed at Holy Cross Cemetery.