Fair Haven Takes Steps to Include Walk/Bike Plan In Its Future

By John Burton |

FAIR HAVEN – Fair Haven has long been known as a place to walk and bicycle. Now, borough officials want to ensure it remains that way, and that it is safe for future generations.

On Sept. 25, officials held a public information session on its draft version of the Pedestrian and Bike Active Transportation Plan.

“This will be used for the next 50 years for our planning purposes,” said Mayor Benjamin Lucarelli.

The borough has partnered with the state Department of Transportation (NJDOT), winning a grant from the department’s Local Technical Assistance Program, which provides support for municipalities in an effort to create sustainable pedestrian and cyclist-friendly communities. The program, in conjunction with Rutgers University, had the NJDOT provide Fair Haven with in-kind services from civil engineering firm WSP USA, according to NJDOT representative William Riviere.

“People around the country are trying to do this,” said Borough Councilman Jonathan Peters.

On any given school day, with weather permitting, Peters said about 600 kids ride their bikes to and from the borough schools. “And that’s just a small piece of the picture,” Peters said, pointing out the community culture that fosters members to ride or walk within town, to school and to local businesses.

The key now is to try to figure out how to make the town safer, building on what Fair Haven has already been doing. “It’s how we can fit the pieces together,” Peters said.

The study discussed Monday, which took about a year to draft, offers a series of improvements for the municipality’s consideration for safety, explained Peter Kremer, a senior planner with WSP USA.