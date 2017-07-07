Father and Son Offer Ice Cream and Old-Time Memories

Now he brings back that little bit of childhood joy when he and Alex work an event. Those around his age, aging Baby Boomers, sometimes get wistful when they see the Hinlickity’s Ice Cream truck, he said. They tell him: “You just brought me back 40 years,” he said. “Then you let them sit in the truck and ring the bell. That makes their day.”

The memory that seals the deal for Hinlicky, he said, is: “I remember the sound of the latch closing on the freezer door… Or when the door opens… you get the frost billowing out.

“It really does bring back your childhood.”

What makes his day, Hinlicky said, is working with his young son, who he said revels in the job, meeting people and joining in the fun of parties. “Oh, he loves it,” Hinlicky said of Alex. “We’ll be at a wedding reception and I’ll turn around and he’s dancing with the bride.”

For an 11-year-old, what’s not to like?

“He gets paid in ice cream,” Hinlicky said.

Hinlicky’s main gig is owning and operating Sprinkler Master, installing lawn irrigation systems. Hinlickity’s Ice Cream, he said, is something he can do “when and if” he retires. “It beats digging holes.”

And it could be something for Alex’s future, Hinlicky said. “He could venture off into it when he gets his (driver’s) license. He could take it to the next level,” creating memories for him to eventually share.

This article was first published in the Tastings section of the June 29-July 6, 2017 print edition of The Two River Times.