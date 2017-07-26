Figaro, John Richard, Shrewsbury

John Richard Figaro, of Shrewsbury passed away Monday July 10 at Riverview Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Long Branch, and raised in Red Bank, before moving to Shrewsbury, where he resided with his wife and children since 1961. He graduated from Red Bank High School, served in the U.S. Army, and was a proud member of the IBEW union and worked for as an electrician at Little Silver Electric, for over thirty years.

John, was a an extremely talented artist, well known for his beautiful oil paintings and his intricate wood carvings. He was an avid gardener and took great enjoyment from working in his yard. John loved vacations with his family, his bird feeders, helping his children, anyone who came to visit (especially if you brought a baby), washing any car you parked in the driveway, Frank Sinatra, and most of all, his granddaughters.

John was predeceased by his parents, Josephine Renzella Figaro O’ Brien and Domenick Figaro. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Martha Oakerson Figaro; his devoted sister, Angela Figaro of Shrewsbury; his son, John C. Figaro of Eatontown; his daughter Dominique A. Ravaschiere of Eatontown; his daughter Nicolle Figaro of Ocean Township; and most importantly, his beloved granddaughters, Christina and Shannon. John is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Alice Oakerson and Mary Hellmers as well as countless adoring Aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Friday July 14, at John Day Funeral Home in Red Bank and a Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday July 15, at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank.

Please visit John’s memorial webpage at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.