Francese, Carl James, Age: 75, Interlaken

Carl James Francese, 75, of Interlaken, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 30 at Jersey Shore Medical Center. He was surrounded in love by his family. Carl was born in Neptune and lived his entire life in Monmouth County where he graduated from St. Rose in Belmar followed by graduations from Rutgers University with a BA in history, Jersey City State College with an MA in history and finally receiving a Ph.D in history from the University of Texas in Houston. Carl then began a long and distinguished teaching career first at Neptune High School, and then for 46 years at Brookdale Community College. Carl was a consummate educator and a brilliantly intelligent historian. He was revered by his students and his colleagues – always going the extra mile to bring enthusiasm and knowledge to his classes, which always filled quickly. The “Rock n Roll” course, which he co-taught with his long time friend and colleague, Richard Sorrell, was perhaps the most popular on campus.

Carl was an avid lifelong golfer with a single digit handicap. He started his love of golf by caddying as a young boy at Jumping Brook Golf Course. Traveling and playing golf with his wife, Nancy, throughout the US and Great Britain was a shared passion of them both bringing them many hours of companionship and fun. One of Carl’s most cherished golf memories was when he and Nancy were able to spend time on two occasions with Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill, Florida.

Carl was predeceased by his father, Sam Francese. Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Sebastian and Donna Francese, Christopher and Brianne Francese, stepson Mitchell and Erin Martin; and five grandchildren, Sebastian, Sierra, and Saverio Francese, and Molly and Miles Martin. Carl is also survived by his mother, Mary Francese; his siblings, Albert Francese (Racquel), Maryanne Grant (George) and Joanne Francese; as well as nieces and nephews Maria, Steven, Albert, Annette, Kathy, Christina and Brian. Carl was a quiet gentleman whose loyalty, intelligence, thoughtfulness and witty sense of humor spoke volumes of who he was. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Visitation will be at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave., Asbury Park on Sunday, April 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a mass on Monday, April 10, at 2 p.m. at St. James’ Episcopal Church, 300 Broadway, Long Branch, followed by a Celebration of Life at Jumping Brook County Club, 210 Jumping Brook Rd., Neptune, from 4 to 7. All who knew Carl and his family are welcome to come and celebrate his life with joy and triumph. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Carl Francese Memorial Scholarship Fund can be sent to Brookdale Community College Foundation, 765 Newman Springs Rd., Lincroft, NJ 07738. Attn: Carl Francese Memorial Scholarship. Online donations may be made at www.brookdalecc.edu/online-donation-form. Please indicate Carl Francese Scholarship in the comment box. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.