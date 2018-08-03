Fredericks, Amy P., Age: 46, Colts Neck

Amy P. Fredericks, 46, of Colts Neck passed away suddenly at home July 4. Amy was born in Phoenix, Arizona and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. She attended Principia College in Elsah, Illinois before moving to New Jersey in the early in 1990s. Amy graduated from Monmouth University, West Long Branch.

With a passion for music, she was a classically trained pianist and vocalist. Amy pursued that passion, working as a private music instructor and, most recently, as the music director at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School. That passion also lead her to donate her time and expertise as the music director for both the Cabaret For Life, Asbury Park and The Ashley Lauren Foundation, Spring Lake, and as a member of The Arcadian Chorale, Matawan. Volunteerism was also near to her heart with her dedication to the cats of Rescue Ridge.

Amy was predeceased by her father, Charles Giinther. She is survived by her husband Bruce Fredericks; stepchildren, Dawn Graves and her husband, Kevin of Gambrills, Maryland and David Fredericks of New York City; a grandson, Kieran; her mother, Jane Hays and her husband, David of Boise, Idaho; a sister, Emily Giinther and her wife Laura Giezey of Colorado Springs, Colorado; uncle, Bill Cooley and his wife, Marion; three cousins; and many dear friends.

Visitation was held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township on July 11 with her funeral service to follow. Interment will be private.

For those who desire, memorial contributions in Amy’s name may be made to Rescue Ridge, P.O. Box 223, Spring Lake, NJ 07762.

For information or condolence messages to the family, visit claytonfuneralhome.com.