From Classrooms to Mushrooms, Science is Flourishing

By Lily Marten |

TINTON FALLS – Why just teach science when you can live it on the weekends, too?

This is the life of KC Sullivan, a Middletown High School South environmental science teacher who doubles as a mushroom farmer. Sullivan, a resident of Sea Bright, started Two River Gourmet Mushrooms in 2014, producing locally grown mushrooms in Tinton Falls. A short time later, friend and fellow teacher, Travis Wisinksi joined him as a business partner to help operate the facility that grows organic gourmet mushrooms.

Sullivan said it all started as a hobby. After studying environmental science and sustainable food sources, which he describes as agricultural farming techniques that protect the environment and public health, he found this culinary interest. “I was always into gardening and got into producing mushrooms,” he said.