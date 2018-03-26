Garden Clippings: Bus Trips, Community Garden Plots
By Michaela Boneva
The Master Gardeners of Monmouth County will award scholarships of up to $2,000 to two Monmouth County high school seniors who plan to study agriculture-related fields in a New Jersey college or university. Some of these fields are horticulture, botany and environmental sciences or engineering. The application, a high school transcript and letter of recommendation are due on May 1 to the Master Gardener’s office at 4000 Kozloski Road in Freehold. Master Gardeners of Monmouth County are trained to provide edu- cation and support to the community about all aspects of gardening. Information and applications are available at VisitMonmouth.com.
Atlantic Highlands was named a Tree City USA for the 37th year by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
Atlantic Highlands achieved the recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestr y budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
In addition, Atlantic Highlands has achieved the Growth Award for the eighth year. The Growth Award highlights innovative programs and projects as well as increased commitment of resources for urban forestry. It also provides an opportunity to share new ideas and successes across the country.
Monmouth County Park System is planning a bus trip to the New York Botanical Garden’s Orchid Show in the Bronx, New York, including a self-guided tour, all-garden pass, transportation, and Park System leader on Saturday, April 14. Bus leaves from Thompson Park, Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, at 8 a.m. and will return at about 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required and the cost of the trip is $66. To learn more or register, go to MonmouthCountyParks.com.
An open house/sign-up for Fair Haven Fields Garden will be held from noon to 2 p.m. April 15 at Fair Haven’s Community Center, 35 Fisk St. The garden is approximately a half acre and located on the lane leading to Christ Methodist Church off Ridge Road and features on-site water and full deer fencing. The garden is open to all interested gardeners.
Each plot is approximately 20-by-20-feet and more than 50 plots are available. The fee is $50 per plot. Returning gardeners are given priority. New gardeners are assigned remaining plots.
For more information, email fhfieldsgarden@gmail.com.
Monmouth Conservation Foundation will host a bus trip and private tour of Bird Haven Garden & Farm and Peony’s Envy Farm & Nursery in Morris County on Wednesday, May 30. Bird Haven has been featured in The New York Times and The Garden Conservancy’s recently published book Outstanding American Gardens – A Celebration. Peony’s Envy is the premiere Peony Farm and Nurser y showcasing more than 700 distinct cultivars of peonies, 2,000 tree peonies and hybrids from the 1600s and 1700s.
Both gardens will be closed to the public with special access for Monmouth Conservation only. Round-trip transportation provided on a luxury bus. For more information visit monmouthconservation.org.
This article first appeared in the Home & Garden section of the March 22 – 29, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.
