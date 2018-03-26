Garden Clippings: Bus Trips, Community Garden Plots

The Master Gardeners of Monmouth County will award scholarships of up to $2,000 to two Monmouth County high school seniors who plan to study agriculture-related fields in a New Jersey college or university. Some of these fields are horticulture, botany and environmental sciences or engineering. The application, a high school transcript and letter of recommendation are due on May 1 to the Master Gardener’s office at 4000 Kozloski Road in Freehold. Master Gardeners of Monmouth County are trained to provide edu- cation and support to the community about all aspects of gardening. Information and applications are available at VisitMonmouth.com.

Atlantic Highlands was named a Tree City USA for the 37th year by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.