Get Planting: Spring Has Sprung

It’s not the snow that spring gardeners worry about. Snow acts as a kind of insulation. It’s the below freezing temperatures, icy winds and freezing rain that keep us from planting those cold weather vegetables, pansies and especially peas that traditionally go into the ground on St. Patrick’s Day in New Jersey. But there are ways around this, especially if you have not yet started your seeds indoors for cold weather crops outdoors. Sickles Market has done some of the hard work and currently is selling vegetable 6-packs for $3.99. Offerings included Brussels sprouts and red and green cabbages, which can take 90 to 110 days to mature; peas, which take 58 to 70 days; spinach, 30 to 50 days; Bright Lights Swiss chard (60 days), and romaine, buttercrunch and Red Sails lettuces, 45 to 70 days, depending on the variety.

These veggies won’t do well in heat so the sooner they mature the better the crop. Strawberry plants and blueberry bushes as well as pansies were also available on the outside tables. But be prepared to cover up the lettuces and Swiss chard if freezing weather is forecast. Better yet, put them in a sunny windowsill or under grow lights for a few more weeks. Last spring, which was cold and wet, even commercial farmers in Monmouth County had to wait to plant or risk losing crops. In the greenhouse at Dearborn Market in Holmdel, pansies and violas were $2.99 for a 4-inch pot, $2.49 a 4-pack, $2.99 a 6-pack and $15.99 a flat. Vegetables were not out yet.

But the greenhouse is featuring the super popular houseplant pilea, short for peperomioides, and also known as the Chinese money plant. Its other nicknames include flying saucer or pancake plant due to its flat leaves the size of silver dollars. It's a green houseplant – no flowers – that prefers diffuse light and a 4-inch pot sells for $14 at Dearborn and about $50 online. "My plant broker from Canada called and said she had five boxes of them so I asked her to send one," explained garden center manager Mark Sandstrum, who said he's still not sure how to pronounce the peperomioides name. "They're cute. Customers like them." He said he also saw them at the annual Philadelphia Flower Show for $50. Popular and rare for now – several of the plants at Dearborn were already multiplying – accounts for the high price elsewhere.