Getting Into Government

High School Girls Encouraged To Consider Politics |

TINTON FALLS – A new generation of civic-minded young women got to spend a day last week with political veterans who want to show them how to start making an impact in the world.

The event at Monmouth Regional High School was sponsored by the 12th annual Women and Running conference sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) of Northern Monmouth County, the Junior League of Monmouth County, the League of Women Voters of Greater Red Bank and the Red Bank Hadassah.

“Women are 51 percent of the population and their voices should be heard where decisions are made,” said Marian Wattenbarger of the AAUW, at the day-long, nonpartisan event that brought together about 60 female students from nine area high schools and female legislators and policy makers from the Two River area. “And I would say the events in the last few years have clearly raised interest.”