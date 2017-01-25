Gigante, Michael J., Age: 80, Middletown
Michael J. Gigante, 80, of Middletown, died on Monday, January 2 in Red Bank . He was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lived in Middletown most of his life. Michael worked for the Department of Sanitation NYC for 28 years, then as a security manager for Newark Airport and lastly security at Monmouth Park Race Track in Oceanport. He was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church Red Bank and a member of Elks Club in Florida. Michael was a veteran of the US Army serving Post# 1955.
Michael was preceded in death by wife of 50 years, Anna B Gigante in 2009. Surviving are his two sons and daughter-in-laws, Michael and Laura Gigante of Middletown and Anthony and Erica Gigante of Belford; a son, Joseph Gigante of Middletown; a brother, Joseph Gigante of Brick; and his granddaughters, Emma and Ella Gigante.
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
