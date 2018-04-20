Gillick, Raymond T., Age: 95, Lakewood

Raymond T. Gillick, 95, of Lakewood, passed away suddenly on March 24 in Lakewood. He was born in Newark and lived in Middletown for over 40 years. Raymond worked as a Section Chief for Western Electric, retiring in 1983. After his retirement he worked part time driving a school bus. He also enjoyed coaching Little League, playing golf and Atlantic City.

Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Rusty and Linda Gillick; James and Sue Gillick; daughter and son-in-law, Doris and Bob Stroz; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Gillick in 2011.

Visitation was held March 27 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were March 28, 2018 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered at St. Mary’s Church, New Monmouth. Burial followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Raymond ‘s name to Oceans of Love at oceanoflove.org.