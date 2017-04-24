Granato, Louis J., Age: 76, Hazlet

Louis J. Granato, 76, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 14 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. He was born in Hazlet, on October 1, 1940. Louis retired in 2001, after 43 years of service to the Monmouth County Highway Department.

Louis was predeceased by his parents, John and Nicoletta Ferrante Granato. He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Joan Cappa; his sisters and brother, Josephine “Jay” Berghahn and her husband Carl of Hazlet, John Granato and his wife Carol of Morganville and Grace Ulanski of Keansburg; along with many nieces and nephews extended family and friends.

Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Hazlet, was in charge of arrangements. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.shorepointfh.com.