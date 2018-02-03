Greens and Grains Restaurant Coming to Shrewsbury

By John Sorce | SHREWSBURY – A Greens and Grains restaurant is coming to Shrewsbury Plaza in 2018. The project was proposed before the Shrewsbury Zoning Board at the Reorganization Meeting on Jan. 3 and was approved. Greens and Grains is a part of LAN Restaurant Group, with headquarters in Linwood. The restaurant currently has three other locations – all located in Atlantic County – in Galloway, Northfield and Margate City. LAN Restaurant owners Nicole Jacoby and her husband Lambros Psounos are partnering with Danielle and Joseph Bucci of Eleven11 Hospitality, LLC to grow the Greens and Grains brand.

The first Greens and Grains to come to central New Jersey will be located in a 2,125-square-foot store in Shrewsbury Plaza, the shopping center on Broad Street anchored by AC Moore, Marshalls and Home Goods and soon, OrangeTheory Fitness. Panera Bread and Jersey Mikes eateries are also located in the plaza. The couple has been involved in the restaurant and hospitality business for their entire careers, and saw a fit for healthier options in Monmouth County. “In New York and most big cities, you can find healthy options everywhere, but in the suburbs, it’s not so easy,” Danielle Bucci said in an email.

The concept will be "grab and go" with in-house seating for about 35 customers, according to the proposal. They anticipate 65 to 70 percent of the business will be takeout. The anticipated cost of development is in the $245-$300,000 range, and they plan to construct a full- service kitchen of about 600 square feet. The business expects to create a total of 9 to 10 positions, with three full-time employees and six or seven part-timers, excluding the storeowner. They plan to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner options, and the operating hours will be approximately 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.