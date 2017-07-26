Gunther, Ann M., Age: 70, Eatontown

Ann M. Gunther (nee McLaughlin) 70, of Eatontown passed away peacefully on Monday, July 10.

Ann is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey of forty-three wonderful years and her son Richard of Eatontown. Ann was predeceased by her brother, John McLaughlin; and will be fondly remembered by her sister Debbie (Roy) Acord of Oroville, Washington; along with a host of nieces, nephew and friends.

Ann was born in Long Branch, to John and Frances McLaughlin. She was a graduate of Holy Cross Grammar School and Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School. Ann was a Paralegal for a prestigious law firm in Las Vegas, Nevada for over thirty years prior to retiring home to New Jersey.

Ann was a loving wife, mother and friend to all and she always lit up a room with her infectious laugh and personality. Ann enjoyed the ocean, watching movies, spending time with family and friends and had a love of animals especially her beloved dog Sadies.

Viewing was held on Thursday, July 13, at the Thompson Memorial Home. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, July 14, at Holy Cross Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ann’s name to the Monmouth County SPCA: monmouthcountyspca.org.