HABcore Celebrates 30 Years Of Saving Lives

RED BANK – When you’re in the business of saving lives, your work is never done.

Such is the case for the Red Bank-headquartered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization HABcore, which in 2018 is celebrating 30 years of providing stability, dignity and hope for homeless residents of Monmouth and Ocean counties.

For three decades, HABcore has helped countless families and individuals acquire and maintain stable, safe and structured living environments.

These settings offer residents an opportunity to take advantage of helpful and educational community resources that further develop their occupational skill sets, as well as increase their earning potential.

With a more solid and stable foundation to build upon, HABcore then helps facilitate a more perma- nent and independent living situation.

It’s a process that has proven successful year after year and though Steve Heisman, HABcore president, is pleased his organization can positively impact the lives of so many, 30 years is still a sobering benchmark indicating the issue of homelessness is alive and well with no end in sight.

“There’s been a lot of growth, which on one hand is great because we’re able to reach and help more people,” Heisman said. “But on the other hand it’s not so great because there are still so many people who are still in need.”

“I can speak for my family when I say that the organization’s growth over 30 years is incredible,” said Liz Mancuso a HABcore Legacy Trustee, whose mother Margaret and father Gerard helped purchase HABcore’s first home in 1988, and served on the group’s board of trustees. But she points out that homelessness is still a problem. “It’s unsettling that year after year there’s more work to be done, instead of less.”