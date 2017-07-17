Heart-Stopping Moment in Monmouth Beach
MONMOUTH BEACH – For 13 years Jeremy Julio has taught students at Long Branch High School how to do Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) techniques.
On Sunday morning, Julio, who teaches physical education at the school and is the assistant manager at the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion, got to use these techniques to save a life.
Julio said shortly before 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, a woman “came running up to the front desk,” to say a man was in trouble on the beach. He had had been swimming and became weak, Julio said, and made it partly out of the ocean on his knees.
Some women on the beach assisted him, he said.
Julio said he went to the beach with an automated external defibrillator (AED), which the club keeps at the desk, and applied it once the man was fully out of the water. Julio explained how, once a pad from the unit is placed on a person’s chest, it immediately registers if a pulse is present. If not, it directs that a shock be applied. Instructions are verbal, Julio said.
At that point the AED showed the man had no pulse, Julio said, so he administered shock and when the pulse reappeared, began alternating chest compressions and breathing aid.
“He wasn’t breathing. He didn’t have a heartbeat,” before the shock was administered, Julio said. He noted the man’s wife “was right behind me,” as Julio worked on him.
Julio was aided by a group of nurses who were on the beach, the Monmouth Beach Police Department and First Aid Squad, and the lifeguards. “It’s all a team effort,” he said.
The lifeguards at the club are on the beach from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., he said, and most incidents occur when lifeguards are not present. “It’s important to swim with lifeguards,” Julio said.
He said he had been told the man, who was 65 and from Newark, had surgery and “he’s going to be all right.” Monmouth Beach Police Chief Thomas Walsh said Tuesday he could not release the name of the man who was treated at this time.
Julio, 35, lives in Oceanport, with his wife and two children.
In addition to his work as a teacher, and at the beach club, he runs a business with his brother and a partner called Last Bite Mosquito Control, based in Oceanport, that treats properties for mosquito and tick control.
