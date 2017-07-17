Heart-Stopping Moment in Monmouth Beach

MONMOUTH BEACH – For 13 years Jeremy Julio has taught students at Long Branch High School how to do Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) techniques.

On Sunday morning, Julio, who teaches physical education at the school and is the assistant manager at the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion, got to use these techniques to save a life.

Julio said shortly before 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, a woman “came running up to the front desk,” to say a man was in trouble on the beach. He had had been swimming and became weak, Julio said, and made it partly out of the ocean on his knees.