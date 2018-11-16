Holiday Express Kicks Off 26th Season

Holiday Express, a nonprofit organization comprised of 2,500 volunteers, including 150 musicians, kicked off its 26th season Nov. 5 and will travel to 100 locations in 50 days, delivering music, food, gifts, financial support, and friendship to those in need.

Holiday Express brings its interactive holiday party to 27,000 individuals throughout the state of New Jersey, plus makes stops in New York and Pennsylvania. The organization visits the mentally and physically ill, the homeless, the hungry, the physically disabled and many others.

While the live music provided by the Holiday Express musicians enlivens the party, many hours behind the scenes makes each event a success. Volunteers work in the warehouse sorting donations, packing gift bags, conducting drives, and loading trucks. Each event comes complete with a visit from the Grinch, Frosty and of course Santa. Everyone that Holiday Express visits receives a custom gift bag filled with much needed items such as warm socks, hats, gloves and toiletries.

While most of the Holiday Express events are private, there are a limited number of opportunities for the public to enjoy the fun and magic of the Holiday Express Band, all while raising money for the mission of the organization.

Red Bank Town Lighting, Friday, Nov. 23

Holiday Express Family Matinee at Ocean County College Dec. 9. Get tickets at grunincenter.org

Family Matinee at Ocean County College Dec. 9. Get tickets at grunincenter.org Holiday Express Benefit Concerts with special guest Dr. Elmo, performing his hit, “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” at Count Basie Center for the Arts Dec. 17 & 18. Get tickets at countbasietheatre.org

Holiday Express is always looking for financial support to help carry out its mission. There are many ways to help this non-profit group that receives no state or federal funding, including: monetary donations, sponsorships of events, and donations of good and services. For more information visit holidayexpress.org or call 732-544-8010.

This article was first published in the Nov. 15 – Nov. 21, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.