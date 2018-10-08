Hughes, R. Kevin, Age: 74, Grantham

In 1976 his family moved to Fair Haven where they lived until he and his wife retired. Over the years they spent hours at the beach, sailing, and gardening. They all enjoyed skiing and hiking, so were happy to visit their home in Killington as often as possible. In addition, he enjoyed making wooden model boats, rowing a single scull, completing crossword puzzles and reading. He also enjoyed volunteering, including serving on the local board of education and assisting retirees to select Medicare gap insurance. After his retirement he did some substitute teaching and conducted Princeton Review classes. He and his wife had some fine trips, notably to England, Ireland and Italy.

In 2010 Kevin and his wife moved to Grantham, New Hampshire where they enjoyed much that the Upper Valley offers. He did some volunteer work at the local library and at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center until ill health made it impossible.

Kevin is survived by his wife Margy; his daughter Patricia Whittemore and her children, Maggie, Ty and Nate; his son Nicholas, his wife Megan and their children, Abigail, Theo, Owen and Ike; his sister Sharon Kruger and her husband Jurgen; and his brother-in-law Paul White.

Throughout his life, his children have been a source of pride and happiness, as have been his seven grandchildren. Kevin was fortunate to have had a life filled with good friends and laughter, surrounded by the love and support of family, friends and, most notably, his wife.

A memorial service will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Hanover, New Hampshire, Saturday, Nov. 24 at 11:00 a.m.

The family wishes to thank the many health providers for their extraordinary care of Kevin throughout his illness, especially Dr. Bradford Dickerson, Massachusetts General Hospital; Dr. Raymond Klein, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center; and the staffs at Wheelock Terrace and Bayada Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, Primary Progressive Aphasia, Attn: Tricia Keck, 125 Nashua St., Boston, MA, or massgeneral.org/give/donate.

To view an online memorial or send a message of condolence to the family, please visit rand-wilson.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rand-Wilson Funeral Home of Hanover, New Hampshire.