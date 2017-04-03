Humphries, Dorothy Mae, Age: 84, Hazlet

Dorothy Mae Humphries, 84, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 15. She was born Dorothy Mae Limbach on March 31, 1932 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and grew up in Keyport. After marriage, Dorothy and her husband, Frederick, settled in Hazlet in 1951 to raise their family. Before retirement, Dorothy worked as a waitress for the Cottage Inn Restaurant in Keyport for many years, as well as working for Raritan High School as a lunch aid.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Nora (Dougherty) Limbach; her beloved husband, Frederick G. Humphries Sr.; her dear siblings, Warren “Pete” Limbach, LaVerne Csik and John Limbach; and her cherished grandson, Jake Humphries. Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Sharon Davino and her husband, Joseph, of Hazlet, Frederick G. Humphries Jr., and his wife, Marion, of Little Egg Harbor and Frank Humphries of Barnegat; her cherished grandchildren, Jennifer Murray, Joseph Davino, Aimee Kokakis, Danna Humphries, Jenna Humphries and Frederick G. Humphries III; along with her adored great-grandchildren, Jesse Davino, Zachary Kokakis, Darien Murray, Zoey Kokakis, Frederick G. Humphries IV, Ava Berry, Adrien Humphries, Devan Murray and Elijah Humphries; and her very special great-great granddaughter, Mya Davino.

Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Hazlet, was in charge of arrangements. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.shorepointfh.com.