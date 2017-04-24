Hunsberger, Catherine M., Age: 67, Lincroft

Catherine M. Hunsberger, 67, of Lincroft, passed away on Wednesday, April 12 at the St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. Born in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Catherine lived in Lincroft for many years. Before her retirement, she was an elementary school teacher at St. Leo the Great School in Lincroft for over 20 years. She loved her students, the school, and the St. Leo’s community.

She and her husband Dennis were married for 45 years. Catherine was a very devoted wife and mother. She also loved to cook and bake for her family, attend Broadway shows, and travel with her family.

Catherine was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Catherine Gazzillo; and by her brother, Francis Gazzillo. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Dennis; her daughters, Cara Hunsberger and her husband Vincent Falivene of South Hempstead, New York, Christine Hunsberger of New York, New York, Elizabeth Hunsberger and her fiancé Mark Christine of New York, New York, and Kimberly Hunsberger of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; her son, Matthew Hunsberger of New York, New York; her grandchildren, Harper Falivene and Lukas Falivene; her brothers, Michael Gazzillo and his wife Tana of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Thomas Gazzillo and his wife Janice of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and Joseph Gazzillo and his wife Marsha of Douglassville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Cora Jones and her husband Charles of Collegeville, Pennsylvania; and by many nieces and nephews, friends, and colleagues.

Holmdel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Catherine’s name to the American Diabetes Association at www.donations.diabetes.org and St. Leo the Great School. To share a favorite memory, please visit Catherine’s memorial tribute page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.