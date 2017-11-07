Ilaria, Thomas J., Age: 82, Neptune City

Thomas J. Ilaria, 82, of Neptune City, died peacefully at home on Monday, October 16. Born in East Orange on November 27, 1934, he was raised in Glen Ridge and lived in Colts Neck for many years before moving to Neptune City. He was a graduate of Xavier High School in New York City and earned his BS and DDS from Georgetown University. He honorably served as a captain in the U.S. Army at Fort Monroe, Virginia, and practiced dentistry for more than 53 years in Neptune. He was a die-heart Yankees fan, and rarely missed a televised Hoya’s basketball game.

He was predeceased by his wife, Janet in 2009; and his grandson, Kenneth L. Walker IV. He is survived by his three children, a daughter, Michele Walker and her husband Kip of Brielle, a son, Greg Ilaria and his wife Barbara of Manasquan and a daughter, Gina Kennedy and her husband Rob of Spring Lake; and his grandchildren, Lindsay and Johanna Walker, Joseph and Nick Ilaria, Robbie, Erin, Liam and Sean Kennedy. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his loving companion, Barbara Watson, of Ocean Township.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be planned for family and friends at a later date.