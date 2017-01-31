Inspired by Political Events, A Show Of Unity In Red Bank

By John Burton

RED BANK – It wasn’t just women who came to a rally at Riverside Gardens Park last Saturday.

“More than 50 percent of our population is women,” said Errol Logan, a Bound Brook resident who traveled to Red Bank last Saturday to participate in the gathering. “So, it’s important to show our support for women and their issues. “Women’s rights are human rights,” Logan said.

Logan was one of what organizers estimated were roughly 500 people – men and women from a wide range of ages, many with young children in tow – who gathered at the borough’s Riverside Gardens Park on the afternoon of Jan. 21.

The intent of the rally, organized by the recently formed Greater Red Bank Women’s Initiative, was to show solidarity with the worldwide series of marches and rallies taking place that day. Those marches, initially in support of women’s issues, also came to include concerns over the environment, civil liberties and immigrant rights in light of comments made by President Donald J. Trump leading up to the election and since taking the oath of office on Jan. 20. Many of the participants were wearing the same pink hats visible at the events in New York City, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere. They held signs expressing their views and concerns.

The Red Bank event, according to one of the organizers, Ellen Herman, was intended as a nonpartisan expression in the spirit of Red Bank’s tradition of fostering diversity and inclusion. But, as fellow organizer Suellen Sims said in her remarks to the crowd later that afternoon, “That diversity is always an ephemeral quality that can be extinguished too early.”