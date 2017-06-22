Jacobs, Vivian C., Age: 87, Middletown

Vivian Catherine Jacobs, 87, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, at Bayshore Hospital in Holmdel. She was born in Matawan to Thomas and Charlotte Monahan and was the youngest of three children. Vivian married Warren Jacobs on June 13, 1951 at Calvary United Methodist Church in Keyport. She resided in Pennsylvania before settling in Monmouth County in the mid 1960s and was mostly recently a resident of Middletown.

Vivian will be remembered as one of a kind, selfless, having a heart of gold and unconditionally devoted to her family. She enjoyed country music, shopping, family gatherings and loved to laugh.

Vivian was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband of 61 years, who passed away in October 2012; and her two sisters, Agnes Demaree and Dolores Hoover. Vivian is survived by her children, Warren, Charlotte and Craig Jacobs; her three grandchildren Frank, Michael and Melissa Jacobs; and her great-granddaughter, Madison, who brought her pure joy and happiness.

Laurel Avenue Funeral Home, West Keansburg, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Vivian’s name to Calvary United Methodist Church, Third and Osborn Street, Keyport.