Jasak, John, Age: 68, Westerly, Staten Island

John Jasak, cherished husband and father, passed away peacefully July 1 at the age of 68 following a yearlong battle with cancer.

John was a native of Westerly, Staten Island and graduated from LaGrange College in Georgia. He obtained a master’s degree in education from Kean College. He began his teaching career at Willowbrook in Staten Island and later transferred to the New York City Board of Education. He taught history at Tottenville High School for over 20 years and acted as Dean of Discipline. He coached the Tottenville girls’ golf team, leading them to win multiple NYC championships. John moved to Middletown where he resided with his family for 31 years. He retired from teaching in 2007 and relocated to Fort Myers, Florida, with his wife in 2009.

John was truly a “jack of all trades.” Besides his passion for teaching, he had a passion for carpentry and building…he made his house a home! He was an avid tennis player and golfer who also coached both sports. His other hobbies throughout life included hiking, camping, skiing, boating, visiting the shooting range and traveling. He loved spending time with family and enjoying life to the fullest.

John is predeceased by his father and mother, Frank and Violet. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Denise Jasak and his daughter, Sarah Jasak. He will also be forever remembered by his numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends who John loved like family.