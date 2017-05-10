Jetter, Magnolia Edwards, Age: 102, Red Bank

A few of Midge’s many lifetime joys included spending time with family and friends, serving on numerous boards and committees at Fisk Chapel A.M.E. Church in Fair Haven, gardening, sewing (especially her designer African-American, child-size dolls), knitting and crocheting, feeding the numerous birds that frequented her yard (especially in winter) and being a kind caretaker to family, friends and perfect strangers.

She loved people and all were welcomed to her home and were often greeted with a slice of warm pound cake and a cup of coffee or tea.

She was especially proud of attending the March on Washington in 1963 and hearing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I have A Dream” speech in person, having lived through 18 U.S. Presidents, and having campaigned and voted for President Barack Obama as well as receiving a birthday card from him when she turned 97.

Midge is now reunited with her husband and her parents, John Columbus Edwards and Parthenia Allen Edwards. She was ninth of 13 children (five brothers and seven sisters), 11 of whom preceded her in death. She is survived and will be missed by her two children, Dr. Carolyn Jetter Greene of California and Milton W. Jetter of Maryland; her grandson, Dr. Zane D. Amenhotep of California; a younger sister, Eunice Edwards Savage of Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Saturday, May 6 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Fisk Chapel A.M.E. Church located at 38 Fisk Street in Fair Haven. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment is private.

The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an organization that helps people in need.