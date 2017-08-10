Johnson Sr., Richard William, Age: 78, Shrewsbury
Richard William Johnson, Sr., 78, a Shrewsbury Township resident since 1962, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 31. Richard was born in Englewood to William and Lucy (Martone) Johnson. Richard was a talented mechanical draftsman, retiring from the Holmdel Bell Labs.
He considered himself an inventor/artist and held a copyright and an applied patent. He was a hardworking, dedicated family man. In his private time, many fond memories were made fishing with his boys at the Long Branch Seaview Avenue ocean jetty and the Long Branch fishing pier.
He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Barbara Jean Minenno; a stepsister, Elizabeth Marlowe; and, in 2002, by his beloved son, William D. Johnson. Richard is survived by his sons, Richard W. Jr. and his wife Tracey of Shrewsbury Township, Vincent T. of Eatontown and Robert P. of California; and his grandson, Richard W. Johnson III.
Please visit Richard’s memorial website at www.braunfuneral home.com.
If you liked this story, you’ll love our newspaper. Click here to subscribe