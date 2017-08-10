Johnson Sr., Richard William, Age: 78, Shrewsbury

Richard William Johnson, Sr., 78, a Shrewsbury Township resident since 1962, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 31. Richard was born in Englewood to William and Lucy (Martone) Johnson. Richard was a talented mechanical draftsman, retiring from the Holmdel Bell Labs.

He considered himself an inventor/artist and held a copyright and an applied patent. He was a hardworking, dedicated family man. In his private time, many fond memories were made fishing with his boys at the Long Branch Seaview Avenue ocean jetty and the Long Branch fishing pier.