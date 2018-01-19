Jones, Edward Louis, Age: 90, Navesink

Edward Louis Jones, 90, who was a lifelong resident of Navesink, passed away at home on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Born to the late Elsie G. Jones and Edward H. Jones, Louie, as he was lovingly referred to by friends and family, was a proud and faithful servant of Quinn Chapel AME Church in Atlantic Highlands.

Louie worked for NJ Transit as a track maintenance foreman until he retired. He later worked for Childs Funeral Home in Red Bank as a funeral attendant.

He was a United States Army World War II veteran. He was an active member of Celestial Lodge No. 36, PHA, Red Bank (Past Master); King Solomon Chapter No. 8, Holy Royal Arch, PHA, Asbury Park (Past Excellent High Priest); Samuel W. Gordon Consistory No. 50, AASR, PHA, Asbury Park (Past Commander-in-Chief); and Mahja Temple No. 47, PHA, Asbury Park (Past Potentate).

Louie was predeceased by his loving wife Marguerite and his sister Mary Louise. He is survived by his two sons, Edward Stanley (Jamie) and Duane Allen; three grandchildren, Brianne (DeForest), Jordan, and Derek; three (soon to be four) great-grandchildren, Duane, Destinei, and Davin; as well as a host of family and friends.

Friends and family were invited to a visitation on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. at the Quinn Chapel AME Church, 107 Prospect Ave., Atlantic Highlands. Fraternal services were held at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m. He was laid to rest at the Shoreland Memorial Gardens, Hazlet, following the funeral. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home, Somerville.