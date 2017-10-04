Keansburg Celebrates 100 Years This Weekend

By Rick Geffken |

KEANSBURG – The borough will celebrate its centennial Oct. 6 to 8, with dozens of events at four different venues, culminating in a fireworks display on the beach Sunday night.

Keansburg will be commemorating its past, as well as its spirit and resilience after the devastation of Super Storm Sandy in 2012.

“The most important part of Keansburg is our community spirit, especially during emergencies,” said Edward Balyk, president of the Keansburg Historical Society, who moved to town 23 years ago from Matawan. “No matter what is thrown at us, we bounce back and rebuild.”