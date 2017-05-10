Kennedy, John P., Age: 81, Oceanport

John P. Kennedy, 81, of Oceanport and formerly of Rumson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 27, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Born in Brooklyn, New York, John moved to Rumson at the age of five-years-old, and graduated from Holy Cross Grammar School and Red Bank Catholic. John was a basketball player at RBC and had many fond memories of his experiences on the hard court, which ultimately led to his volunteer coaching roles at Holy Cross and various other youth basketball leagues.

John was in the Army Reserve and was a proud 25-year volunteer member and past president of the Oceanic Hook and Ladder Fire Department.

Career-wise, John worked for JCP&L for many years, and thereafter he worked for Henderson Brothers on the New York Stock Exchange. He retired from the Stock Exchange in 2000. John enjoyed his post-retirement years by playing golf, walking the boardwalk and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.

John was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Kennedy of Rumson; his twin brother, Eugene of Rumson/Middletown; and his younger brother, Edward of Red Bank. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Gerrity Kennedy; a son, JP Kennedy of Sea Bright; a daughter, Kerry Kennedy Kroll and her husband Kevin Kroll of Michigan/South Carolina; a son, Kevin E. Kennedy of Red Bank; a son, Gregg J. Kennedy and his wife, Amanda Kennedy of Rumson; a son, Kyle L. Kennedy and his wife Lori Valvano of Hoboken; and grandchildren, Karleigh Kroll House and her husband, Nicholas House, Brendan Kroll, Jimmy Kennedy, Wesley Kennedy, Maren Kennedy and Mason Kennedy. He is also survived by Frances Kennedy, the wife of his late brother Eugene, and Patricia Kennedy, the wife of his late brother Edward. He is also survived by many family members, nieces/nephews, friends and former NYSE colleagues.

A Mass celebrating his life will be scheduled for the future. The family gratefully acknowledges The Bayside Manor Nursing Home Staff and the Hospice Staff for the care, comfort and assistance provided during his illness. The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, is in charge of arrangements.