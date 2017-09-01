Knapp, Robert C., Age: 79, Middletown

Robert C. Knapp, 79, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, August 24. Robert was born in Union and lived in South Plainfield prior to moving to Middletown in 1968. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force, was a member of the Middletown Elks Lodge #2179 and an honorary member of the Goodfellas Club in Keansburg. Robert also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City.

Robert started his career with the US Postal Service as a carrier in South Plainfield. He worked his way up to clerk and later transferred to the Keansburg Post Office. Robert also worked part time for Middletown Township for 19 years as their mail clerk.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Ellen Knapp, and their children, Sherry (Robert) Kasye, Robert Jr., and “daughter” Kristie Kasye. Robert is also survived by his sister, Beverly Wilson; a brother, Gary Knapp; six grandchildren, Dana, Robert “Michael,” Cody, Nikki, Erin and Robert III; along with two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Ronald and many nieces and nephews.

Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, Belford, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society, 801 Broad St. Red Bank, NJ 07701. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com.