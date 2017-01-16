Lady Bucs Surprise at Holiday Tourney

By Jay Cook

TOMS RIVER – After trying to get in the WOBM Christmas Classic holiday basketball tournament for years, the Red Bank Regional Buccaneers made a statement in their first appearance.

Coming in as the No. 9 seed at the tournament’s commencement on Dec. 17, the Lady Bucs played above their ranking, finishing the tournament in fourth place after a hard-fought loss to Ewing High School in the third place game, 51-45.

Head coach James Young said that his team was ready to play the Blue Devils, whom they faced in last season’s playoffs.

“We lost by 20 to them last year in the playoffs, so we’re familiar with them, and we had a good scouting report,” he said after the game. “In the second quarter we got out of what we do, and we didn’t defend the way that we’re capable of.”

RBR fought hard to come back from a 10-point deficit coming into the second half of play, thanks to the newfound three-point shooting prowess of senior Emma Keegan, who set the tone of play going down to the final buzzer.

Young couldn’t say enough about Keegan, who has really come into her own this season. “She’s starting to become our best and most dangerous three-point shooter,” Young said. “As a senior, we’re kind of leaning on her more to do a little bit of everything for us.