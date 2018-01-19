Lau, William A., D.D.S., Age: 67, Lincroft

William A. Lau, D.D.S., 67, of Lincroft, passed away suddenly on Dec. 10 at home. He was born in Elizabeth and lived in Lincroft for most of his life. Bill was a graduate of Georgetown University Dental School. He owned his private practice, practicing first in Asbury Park then for 20 years in Oakhurst until his death. Bill enjoyed life. He loved to ski and he was a car and boat enthusiast. Above all things he was dedicated to his beloved family, friends and his patients.

Surviving are his loving life partner, Cheryl Teitelbaum; beloved sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and George Leth; beloved niece, Carol Leth; daughter Alexis and many extended family and friends. Bill will be greatly missed by all. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 4-8 p.m. at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

