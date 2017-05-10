Lawrence, Herbert T., Age: 79, Middletown

Herbert T. Lawrence, 79, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 26. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, and is survived by his daughter, Karen Bemis and her husband Mark of Bridgewater and his granddaughter, Kaitlyn Bemis.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the PKD Foundation at 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131 or online at www.pkdcure.org.