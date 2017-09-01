Leonessa, Emanuel, Age: 66, Hazlet

Emanuel Leonessa, fondly known as “Chris” or “Christopher,” 66, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 25. Christopher was born on October 12, 1950 in Brooklyn, New York, where he was raised. On July 22, 1978, he and his wife, Theresa, were married and began their lives together in Hazlet. Throughout his life, Chris worked as an electric designer, most recently for Kraus Industries in Queens, New York, and his wife Theresa, has been an Italian teacher at Raritan High School in Hazlet for many years.

He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Geraldine (Griffo) Leonessa. Chris is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Theresa (Battaglia) Leonessa; his loving son, Raymond Leonessa of Hazlet; his cherished best friend, Ralph Cusumano and his wife, Joany, and their children; his dear sister-in-law and brothers-in-law; and many adored nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Hazlet, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Chris to Meridian Hospice, at www.meridianathome.com/MAH/Give/index. cfm. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.shorepointfh.com.