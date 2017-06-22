Liberi, Tracey Georgia, Age: 55, Fair Haven

Tracey Georgia Liberi, 55, of Fair Haven, passed away peacefully on June 8. She was a professional engineer at Suez for over 20 years. A native of Summit, Tracey was a graduate of New Providence High School and Drexel University where she earned a B.S. in civil engineering in 1986.

She was a loving mother, wife, aunt, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend. She was the daughter of Georgia Copulos and the late George Copulos. She married Joseph Liberi on April 30, 1988 in Westfield. In addition to her husband, Tracey is survived by her three children, Joe, Tessa and Dana; her sister, Zachery; brother William; niece Callie; and nephew, Dimitri.

John Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. In Tracey’s honor, Joe established a 529 education fund. Donations may be made to “NJ Best Plan” of Joseph Liberi, 24 Lake Ave., Fair Haven, NJ 07704.