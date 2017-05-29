Local Skateboarding Company Ramps Up

Currently their products are selling at Pro Skateboard Shop in Belmar, Branded Surf and Skate in Long Branch, Classic Skate Shop in Woodbridge, and Feet First in Middletown, located in the Union Square Plaza on Route 35, where Gorsegner is a sales associate. The boards cost $45, hoodies cost $30, T- shirts cost $15, and tank tops cost $17, though discounted prices on last season’s items are common in order to make room for new products.

“It’s like starting a band. You never think that you’ll tour the world, you’re just doing it because you think that it’s cool, and you hope that other people think it’s cool too,” said Gorsegner, who has played the bass in bands his whole life.

At its inception, Tension Collections was nothing more than a small button press, making buttons for local bands to sell to their fans in hopes of gaining new listeners. The company would also become a place where local bands could press their cassette tapes, in assorted and limited colors, and make promotional stickers for cheap prices.

After three years of making accessories for local bands, the business never really took off. So, Tension Collections was put on the backburner until Richards proposed making skateboards.

What was once a faint idea in the back of the minds of two skateboarders has now transformed into a company that currently has four different American-made skateboards, all with different graphics depicting each local artists’ specific style.

One of the boards depicts a headless man pulling a severed head out of a grave in an ominous graveyard, with vibrant yellow and blue colors contrasting the black background. Another skate- board displays just the word ‘Tension’ spelled out in their signature font, which resembles the font of the punk band Suicidal Tendencies. That board is offered with ‘Tension’ printed in a variety of colors like pink, yellow, and green, all on a white background.