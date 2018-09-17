Lucyk, John, Age: 91, Middletown

John Lucyk, 91, of Middletown, died Aug. 2, passing away peacefully in the company of his family after his final four-month battle with health issues.

Those who knew him already know all the things he accomplished in his long time here on earth and will no doubt

remember him fondly. For those who didn’t know him, John was born in New York City and grew up on the Lower East

Side. After graduating at 16 from Stuyvesant High School, he went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Engineering and served in the U.S. Navy as Aviation Electronics Technician Third Mate. After his honorable discharge, he started work at Fort Monmouth in the Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) as an electrical engineer, a job he loved up until his retirement in 1981.

John was a dedicated husband to his wife Patricia for 58 years, who preceded him in death in 2012. He was a devoted father to his four children and doting Boompa to his seven grandchildren and a great-grandson.

He was a great neighbor and friendly to everyone he met. John had a wry sense of humor and loved to work with his hands, always fixing anything in or around the house that was broken. He enjoyed folding dollar bills and colorful paper into origami swans, elephants and bowties that he would leave in random places as he traveled. John loved a good meal, a good bourbon and a good cigar.

Surviving to continue John’s legacy are his son Peter with his wife Barbara and their daughter Loren; son Robert with his wife Linda and their three children Kyle, Timothy and Kaitlin with her husband Michael Mac Millan and their child Thomas Robert; son Paul with his wife Dorothy and their three children Victoria, Molly and Christopher; and his favorite daughter Anne, who lead the charge in managing John’s daily events in his last year.

Up he goes…

Visitation was held Aug. 6 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were Aug. 7 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered Aug. 7 at St. Leo The Great RC Church, Lincroft. Burial followed at St. Gabriel’s Cemetery, Marlboro.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in John’s name to lunchbreak.org in Red Bank.