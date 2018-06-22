Malland, Eleanor J., Age: 99, Belford

Eleanor J. Malland, 99, a lifelong resident of Belford and most recently of Conifer Village, peacefully passed away June 1 at her home. Eleanor worked as a secretary at Mattel in Holmdel, which later became Charles of the Ritz. After their closing she then used her secretarial skills for the Middletown schools and Holmdel Community Church. Eleanor was a lifelong member of the Belford United Methodist Church where she was part of the Mary Martha Circle. She also belonged to the knitting club at Conifer Village. Eleanor was the spunky matriarch of her family, fiercely independent and devoted to her faith and family.

She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Jeanne and Jerry Gough of Leonardo and Barbara and Dave Hegeman of Belford; and her son and daughter-in-law Don and Linda Malland of Bricktown. Eleanor also leaves behind nine grandsons and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Phillip in February and her siblings, Gordon Cameron and Gladys Ogden.

Friends and relatives paid their respects at Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals, Belford. The Funeral Service was celebrated June 6 at Belford United Methodist Church. Burial and committal services followed at Bayview Cemetery in Leonardo.