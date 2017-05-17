Maneri, Vincent James, Age: 89, Holmdel

Vincent James Maneri, 89, of Holmdel, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 6, surrounded by his loving family. Born in New York, New York, Mr. Maneri lived in Holmdel for 65 years. He was born and raised on 3rd Street, between 1st and 2nd Avenues in Manhattan. He received all of his Holy Sacraments at the Church of the Nativity, where his parents were married. He met his wife, Marie Rose Corsuti, there as well, and eventually they were married there on January 27, 1951.

In 1945, he graduated from La Salle Academy in New York. After graduating, he served a short enlistment in the United States Marine Corps before attending Manhattan College, where he earned a bachelor of civil engineering degree in June 1950. He then worked as a professional civil engineer until his retirement in 1994.

During his professional career, Vince designed, worked and headed projects throughout the tri-state area including the New York State Thruway, New York and New Jersey state highways, Garden State Parkway, Bruckner Expressway, Tappan Zee Bridge, Van Wyck Expressway, Palisades Parkway and New England Thruway, in addition to designing expansions and intersections with multiple highways leading to many of the tri-state bridges.

In the 1950s, Vince was the lead project manager for the original Hudson County Extension, known as the extension between the New Jersey Turnpike and Holland Tunnel, which also included the Newark Airport interchange improvements.

Vince Maneri is also known for doing the foundation analysis and design for the Tarbela Dam (late 1960s, in Pakistan). The Tarbela Dam on the Indus River is the largest earth-filled dam in the world and was the second largest by structural volume at the time.

While residing in Holmdel, he served on the planning board and was a township committeeman. He was an active parishioner at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, in Holmdel. In 1959 at St. Benedict’s he was the first elected president of the founding group Holy Name Society, which organized weekend retreats and provided manpower for parish projects. Although the Holy Name Society was disbanded in 1970, it laid the foundation of success for the parish both physically and spiritually.

In following the educational philosophy of La Salle Academy and the Rule of St. Benedict, which states, “So that in all things, God may be Glorified,” Vince founded The Maneri Charitable Trust, which allowed Vince to continue to donate to charities in need.

Vince was a devoted and beloved husband to his wife of 62 years, Marie Rose (nee Corsuti), who passed away in 2013; father of nine children; grandfather of 23; great-grandfather to three (with another due to be born in August 2017). He was also the proud grandfather of three graduates of Christian Brothers Academy High School in Lincroft and one grandson currently attending Manhattan College, his alma mater.

Vince was predeceased by his daughter, Christina M. Bloom, also in 2013. He is survived by his children, Marie and husband Michael Simms, Rose and husband Arthur Cahill, Margaret and husband Robert Barnett, Theresa and husband Lance Lundberg, Anne and husband Charles Saporito, Peter Maneri and wife Kathy Shoup, Frank Maneri and wife Brenda Roman Maneri and Josephine and husband Chris Culkin. He was a loving and proud grandfather to Molly and Mary Simms, A.J. Cahill and wife Natalie, Laura Rose Cahill, J.D. Padilla and wife Nikki, Vincent Padilla, Teresa Padilla and fiancé Ian DiBenedetto, Jane and Katherine McGuinness, Pierce and Victoria Delahunt, Julie Anne Saporito and husband Celso Acuna, Jessica Saporito, Charles Saporito and fiancée Stefanie Girome, Katharine Walker and fiancé Ross Offinger, Joseph Walker, Christina Maneri, Paul, Marisa, and Regina Maneri and Marie, Elizabeth and Peter Halliday; and three great-grandsons.

Visitation will be held at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Rd., Holmdel, on Thursday, May 11 from 2 to 4 p.m., and from 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, May 12 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, 165 Bethany Rd., Holmdel. Contributions in his memory may be made to Covenant House, La Salle Academy or St. Benedict R.C. School. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Vincent’s page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.