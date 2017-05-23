Manrodt, Donald H., Age: 83, Highlands

Donald H. Manrodt, 83, of Highlands, entered into eternal life on Friday, April 28. He was born in Union and resided in Irvington before moving to Highlands in 1971.

Mr. Manrodt worked as a brewer for Pabst Blue Ribbon in Newark for many years. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church, Highlands, a veteran of the Korean War serving in the US Army and a member of the VFW Post #6902 in Highlands where he served as quartermaster.

Mr. Manrodt served as a councilman for the Borough of Highlands for two terms and is a former member of the Highlands Planning Board, School Board, Sewerage Authority and Housing Authority.

Mr. Manrodt was predeceased by his parents, Hans and Mabel Manrodt; a son, Donald H. Manrodt Jr.; his sisters, Mabel Reeves, Ruth May and Winifred “Winnie” Rumley; his brothers, William “Bill” Manrodt, Manford “Manny” Manrodt and Richard “Richie” Manrodt. He is survived by his wife, Carol Lovallo Manrodt; a son, Anthony Manrodt of Highlands; a brother, Robert “Bob” Manrodt of Florida; and five grandchildren, Hunter, Tyler, Samantha, Anthony Jr. and Katey Manrodt; along with many nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.

Posten’s Funeral Home, Atlantic Highlands, was in charge of arrangements.