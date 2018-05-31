Markson, Robert Neil, Age: 78, Brooklyn

It is with sadness in our hearts that we announce the passing of Robert Neil Markson, 78, a loving father, devoted husband and faithful friend, May 3 at Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, after a year-long battle with heart disease.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, he attended Union College in Schenectady, New York and received his graduate degree in electrical engineering from Yale University. He went on to begin his career at Bell Laboratories in Holmdel, where he stayed until retiring in 1990.

He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Rachel Markson.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 52 years, Stefanie; his daughter and best friend, Susie; his cousins, Barbara Klaus and her husband Morty and their children and grandson, Barry, Anne and Jacob; and other extended family members.

Graveside services were held at Bnai Israel Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Interment followed. For more information or to post a tribute online, please visit bloomfieldcooperocean.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local chapter of the SPCA.