Marshall, John Richard, Age: 89, Middletown

John Richard Marshall, 89, of Middletown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 4. John was a chemical engineer and worked 31 years as an executive manager with DuPont. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

John was raised on a peach farm in Bedford, Virginia. He was a talented artist, enjoyed gardening and golf, and had a passion for billiards. He was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Middletown.

Surviving are his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara Case Marshall; sisters Dorothy Coleman and Florence Sue Bragg of Lynchburg, Virginia; son John R. Marshall Jr.; daughter and son-in-law Ann and William Ureneck; daughter Mary Marshall Silengo; daughter and son-in-law Dorothy and Rick Bowser; granddaughter Devon Bowser; and grandson John Bowser.

A Memorial Gathering was held at Pfleger Funeral Home in Middletown on April 8 with a prayer service.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in John’s name to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 94 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ 07748.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.