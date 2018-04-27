Marshall, John Richard, Age: 89, Middletown
John Richard Marshall, 89, of Middletown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 4. John was a chemical engineer and worked 31 years as an executive manager with DuPont. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
John was raised on a peach farm in Bedford, Virginia. He was a talented artist, enjoyed gardening and golf, and had a passion for billiards. He was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Middletown.
Surviving are his loving wife of 67 years, Barbara Case Marshall; sisters Dorothy Coleman and Florence Sue Bragg of Lynchburg, Virginia; son John R. Marshall Jr.; daughter and son-in-law Ann and William Ureneck; daughter Mary Marshall Silengo; daughter and son-in-law Dorothy and Rick Bowser; granddaughter Devon Bowser; and grandson John Bowser.
A Memorial Gathering was held at Pfleger Funeral Home in Middletown on April 8 with a prayer service.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in John’s name to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 94 Tindall Road, Middletown, NJ 07748.
For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.
