Matches, Charles, Age: 79, Little Silver

Charles “Chuck” Matches, 79, of Little Silver and formerly of Red Bank, passed away at home on Tuesday, January 24, after a four-year battle with lung cancer. He grew up in Shrewsbury, but lived most of his life in Red Bank. After graduating from The Delbar ton School and Colgate University, he served in the U.S. Navy. As the owner and operator of Matchless Carpet Care for 35 years, he gave many people part-time employment. He was a partner in Leon’s Rug Cleaning prior to starting his own business. In his younger years, he sold carpet and worked for his father’s construction business.

He served on the Red Bank Board of Education and coached Red Bank baseball and football in the 1970s. He was an avid Giants and Jets fan, enjoyed watching game shows and listening to a wide variety of music. He enjoyed vacationing with family in Delaware. What he truly enjoyed most in recent years, was spending time with his granddaughter, Darla. Chuck yelled at everyone, but especially at the family members, his friends at The Brothers Restaurant and the Throckmorton Avenue neighbors he was close to and loved.

He was also very generous to those same people. Chuck was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Charles W. Matches. Chuck leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Phyllis Matches; his son, Chris Matches and wife Stacie; granddaughter, Darla Matches; his mother, Regina Matches; and brother, Keith Matches.