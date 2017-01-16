Mater Dei Prep Wins Buc Classic With Win Over Sayreville

By Jim Hintelmann

LITTLE SILVER – Coming off its greatest football season in school history, unbeaten Mater Dei Prep (5-0) appears ready to do the same in boys basketball if Friday’s impressive 55-40 win over Sayreville in the championship game of the Albert E. Martin Buc Holiday Classic is any indication.

The Seraphs used their quickness, athleticism and superior depth to outlast a quality Sayreville squad in winning their first Buc Classic title since the 1980s.

“We made some big plays and got some help from our bench,” said Mater Dei coach Ben Gamble. “Everyone played well. We fouled a little too much in the second half and put them on the line a lot but, fortunately, Sayreville missed a lot of free throws (10 of 24).”

The Seraphs started fast and finished strong, scoring the first six points of the game and, after Sayreville narrowed the gap to 34-33 early in the final period, scored 15 straight points, eight of them by Princeton University-bound Elijah Barnes, to put the game out of reach.

“We started off a little unbalanced in the second half,” said Gamble, “and they made their run, but we finally settled down and were able to take off again.”

Mater Dei, which had not been challenged in its first four games this season, appeared on its way to another easy win when it opened up a 30-13 lead late in the first half on a layup by Barnes.