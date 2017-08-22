Maxson Jr., Walter C., Age: 58, Highlands

Walter C. Maxson Jr., 58, of Highlands, passed away on Tuesday, August 8 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, after a battle with cancer that he had been fighting with dignity since March.

Walter was born in Highlands and remained a local in the neighboring towns throughout his life. Walter was a jack-of-all-trades and a member of Laborers Local Construction Union #472 for over 20 years. With his extensive knowledge, he found himself wearing many hats working for Kyle Conti Construction. His work ethic was impeccable, working from home through chemotherapy until his passing.

Walter was a family man. Together with his wife, Tammy, had two children, Ashley (30) and Tyler (25). He was very involved with pushing his children through their times in gymnastics and Boy Scouts from the sidelines and was very proud of their achievements. Four years ago, through Ashley’s marriage, he gained another son, Matthew, and enjoyed teaching him all that he knew.

He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Pearl; as well as his sister, Laura. Walter is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tammy; his children, Ashley and her husband Matthew and Tyler and Grace; his sister, Linda and her husband Paul; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Posten’s Funeral Home, Atlantic Highlands, was in charge of arrangements.