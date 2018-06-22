McCarthy, Kate M., Andalusia, Alabama

Kate M. McCarthy passed away June 4. Kate was born April 10, 1928 and raised in Andalusia, Alabama. It was there that she met the love of her life, Joseph McCarthy. After marrying Joe in 1945 they moved to New Jersey. Kate was a wonderful homemaker raising her two sons while enjoying cooking, gardening and making many afghans to gift to friends and family.

Over the years Kate handled the financial responsibilities for their many family business endeavors. She was highly involved in her community, volunteering with the St. Mary’s Altar Society, the Girls Scouts of America and the Spy House Restoration Committee, to name a few.

Kate was predeceased by her parents, Dolly and Hugh Hobson, and her husband of 72 years, Joseph McCarthy.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph and his wife Kathy, and Dennis.

Kate was beloved by her five grandchildren, Colleen, Brian, Katie, Joseph and Sierra, in addition to her nine great-grandchildren. Kate is also survived by dear nieces, Donna Strickland and Paulette Moller. Our family would like to thank Kate’s kind and devoted caregivers, Juliana and Melody.

Visitation was held June 7 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy was offered June 8 at St. Mary’s Chapel, Middletown. Interment followed at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Middletown Helps Its Own, 66 Main St., Port Monmouth, NJ 07758.

For more information or to send condolences, please visit pflegerfh.com.