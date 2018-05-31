Meara, Elizabeth Mary, Age: 103

Elizabeth Mary Meara, age 103, passed away at home among family May 2. Born in Knochlough, Oldcastle, County Meath, Ireland on August 5, 1914, Elizabeth was the last survivor of 13 children born to Patrick and Kate McGrath. Elizabeth came to the United States at age 16, lived in New York and in 1939 married her late devoted husband, Stephen Meara, a veteran of World War II, and became a citizen of the United States in 1953.

Elizabeth worked at sundry jobs and retired from the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in 1979. Elizabeth was devoted to her three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Elizabeth and Stephen relocated to Red Bank in 1980 and became communicants of St. James RC Church.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Stephen, Kevin and his wife Kate, Eileen and her husband Frank; her grandchildren, George Tierney and his wife Jennifer, Kerry and her husband John Filippatos, Maureen and her husband Nicholas Agolio and Michael Meara; and her great-grandchildren Aiden, Sofia and Connor.

Visitation was May 7 at the Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated May 8 at St. James RC Church, Red Bank. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Francis Breadline, 144 West 32nd St., New York, NY 10001 (givestfrancisbreadline.org) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org).